Apply now Job no: 496092

Work type: Full time

Location: Hobart, Launceston, Burnie

Categories: Academic - Research Focus



Academic Director Aboriginal Engagement

Fixed-term, full time position until August 2026.

Based in Hobart, Launceston or Burnie.

Lead the development and implementation of Aboriginal Engagement strategies.

Aboriginal Leadership at the University of Tasmania aims to promote a vibrant, intellectual, and highly visible Indigenous presence; embracing and respecting the aspirations, culture and knowledge traditions of Tasmanian Aboriginal people through innovative research, teaching and learning, student success and creative community engagement programs.

The Opportunity

In collaboration with Directorate colleagues in the Academic Division, the appointee will play a key role in facilitating and supporting the development of Aboriginal engagement strategies and action plans across the University. Success in this role will be achieved through proactive collaboration with Divisions, Colleges and Schools to build the capability of academic colleagues to support Indigenous student success, and catalyse the inclusion of Indigenous knowledges and perspectives across the University’s curricula, pedagogy and research practice.

This is an Identified Position. Applicants must be an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person to be considered for this role. Candidates must provide eligibility documentation with their application. Please contact aboriginal.employment@utas.edu.au to discuss the documentation required.

Key Accountabilities:

Contribute to senior leadership across Indigenous research, teaching, curriculum and student success programs;

Support the University to achieve its strategic objective to build relationships with Indigenous peoples; organisations and communities across Australia and the world;

Undertake national and international research in response to emerging priorities in achieving Indigenous educational success;

Secure external competitive funding; publish research findings; successful supervision of post graduate students and regularly exceed the University’s research performance expectations for Level C or D;

Develop productive links inside the University, locally, nationally and internationally with relevant stakeholders to positively impact on the livelihoods of Tasmanian Aboriginal people;

Support the acquisition, development and retention of Indigenous talent across the University’s workforce.

Your Application

To be successful in the role, your application will need to meet the following criteria:

The successful applicant must be an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person (refer to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Identified Position Guidelines for required documentation to be provided with application);

A PhD, or other postgraduate qualifications in a relevant field;

A record of innovative research achieving national recognition in the fields of Aboriginal engagement, Indigenous knowledges, methodologies and practice;

Leadership through contributions to research, pedagogy, curriculum and professional development programs.

Experience in supervision and/or support of HDR students;

A record of maintaining local, national and international linkages with the discipline, profession, sector and wider society.

Remuneration

Appointment to this role will be at Academic Level C or Academic Level D and will have a total remuneration package of up to $184,454 comprising base salary within the range of $121,325 to $137,784 for Academic Level C and $145,389 to $157,653 for Academic Level D plus 17% superannuation.

How to Apply:

To apply online, please provide your resume, cover letter outlining your suitability and motivation for the role, and your responses to the position description and selection criteria

For further information about this position, please contact Greg Lehman, Pro Vice-Chancellor Aboriginal Leadership, Greg.Lehman@utas.edu.au or (03) 6226 6747.

Please direct any questions regarding eligibility requirements for confirmation of Aboriginality to aboriginal.employment@utas.edu.au.

Applications close Monday, 11 October 2021, 11.55pm

Position Description - Academic Director Aboriginal Engagement.pdf